SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down -29.06%, while SCPL stocks collected -0.07% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that SciPlay Raises $82,000 For Direct Relief Through In-App Incentives

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) Worth an Investment?

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.04 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SCPL Market Performance

SCPL stocks went down by -0.07% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.82% and a quarterly performance of -5.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.22%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.94% for SCPL stocks with the simple moving average of 11.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SCPL shares by setting it to “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for SCPL socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on June 10, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPL stock at the price of $11.30, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for SCPL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22, 2020.

SunTrust gave “ Buy” rating to SCPL stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 17, 2020.

SCPL Stocks -8.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SciPlay Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, while the shares sank at the distance of -19.58% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.32% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SCPL went down by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +36.92% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.88. In addition, SciPlay Corporation saw 8.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SCPL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), starting from Park West Asset Management LLC, who sold 400,000 shares at the price of $13.90 back on Jun 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,213,205 shares of SciPlay Corporation, valued at $5,560,000 with the latest closing price.

Park West Asset Management LLC, the 10% Owner of SciPlay Corporation, sold 15,054 shares at the value of $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Park West Asset Management LLC is holding 2,613,205 shares at the value of $229,574 based on the most recent closing price.

SCPL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.84 for the present operating margin and +64.47 for gross margin. The net margin for SciPlay Corporation stands at +6.96. Total capital return value is set at 50.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.74. Equity return holds the value 30.50%, with 4.30% for asset returns.

Based on SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.12 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 11.60.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.86 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for SciPlay Corporation is 14.14 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.