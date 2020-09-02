Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) – the Stock that gain 0.02% this week!

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $124.16 and move down -36.04%, while ROST stocks collected 0.02% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Worth an Investment?

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.38 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ROST Market Performance

ROST stocks went up by 0.02% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.86% and a quarterly performance of -8.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for ROST stocks with the simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ROST shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ROST socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $112 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST stock at the price of $101, previously predicting the value of $96. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 22, 2020.

DA Davidson gave “ Buy” rating to ROST stocks, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on April 28, 2020.

ROST Stocks 3.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ross Stores, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.68%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.27% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.65% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ROST went up by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.12% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $91.31. In addition, Ross Stores, Inc. saw -21.60% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ROST Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), starting from RENTLER BARBARA, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $110.01 back on Sep 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 378,621 shares of Ross Stores, Inc., valued at $2,750,363 with the latest closing price.

FASSIO JAMES S, the President, Chief Dev. Officer of Ross Stores, Inc., sold 15,000 shares at the value of $108.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that FASSIO JAMES S is holding 215,564 shares at the value of $1,629,900 based on the most recent closing price.

ROST Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.38 for the present operating margin and +28.07 for gross margin. The net margin for Ross Stores, Inc. stands at +10.36. Total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.55. Equity return holds the value 52.10%, with 17.20% for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 103.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.94. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.91 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 152.14 and long-term debt to capital is 87.03.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for Ross Stores, Inc. is 161.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.