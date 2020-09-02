Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)

by Melissa Arnold

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) went up by 9.68% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.96 and move up 2.44%, while RKT stocks collected 7.34% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 0 hour ago that Rocket Reports Earnings Tomorrow. What to Expect.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Worth an Investment?

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.17 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RKT Market Performance

RKT stocks went up by 7.34% for the week. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.01% for RKT stocks with the simple moving average of 30.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RKT shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for RKT socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $29 based on the research report published on August 31, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKT stock at the price of $28. The rating they have provided for RKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “Outperform” rating to RKT stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on August 31, 2020.

RKT Stocks 30.01% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rocket Companies, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 2.50% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at -, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RKT went up by +7.34%. In addition, Rocket Companies, Inc. saw 42.77% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RKT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.20 for the present operating margin and +86.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Rocket Companies, Inc. stands at +14.38.

