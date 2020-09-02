Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $206.98 and move down -3.54%, while DG stocks collected 0.62% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 0 hour ago that Costco Reports August Sales Tomorrow. Expect Another Good Month.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Worth an Investment?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.72 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DG Market Performance

DG stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.63% and a quarterly performance of 5.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.45%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.10% for DG stocks with the simple moving average of 16.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DG shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for DG socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $240 based on the research report published on August 28, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DG stock at the price of $225, previously predicting the value of $210. The rating they have provided for DG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 24, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “Neutral” rating to DG stocks, setting the target price at $182 in the report published on August 6, 2020.

DG Stocks 3.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Dollar General Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.42% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.29% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.04% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DG went up by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +25.34% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $197.96. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw 28.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Dollar General Corporation (DG), starting from Wenkoff Carman R, who sold 9,570 shares at the price of $201.82 back on Aug 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,622 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $1,931,463 with the latest closing price.

ELLIOTT ANITA C, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Dollar General Corporation, sold 11,032 shares at the value of $192.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 19, which means that ELLIOTT ANITA C is holding 12,498 shares at the value of $2,126,585 based on the most recent closing price.

DG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.50 for the present operating margin and +30.59 for gross margin. The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +6.17. Total capital return value is set at 17.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.82. Equity return holds the value 33.50%, with 9.80% for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corporation (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 174.51 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 63.57. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.66 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 22.85 and long-term debt to capital is 160.11.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.84 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for Dollar General Corporation is 413.19 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.