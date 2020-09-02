Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went up by 7.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.40 and move down -2.06%, while ALB stocks collected 6.92% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Worth an Investment?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.64 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ALB Market Performance

ALB stocks went up by 6.92% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.87% and a quarterly performance of 23.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.04% for ALB stocks with the simple moving average of 30.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ALB shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for ALB socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $68 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB stock at the price of $68. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 26, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave “ Underweight” rating to ALB stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on June 22, 2020.

ALB Stocks 14.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Albemarle Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +28.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ALB went up by +6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +48.60% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $90.74. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 33.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ALB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Albemarle Corporation (ALB), starting from KISSAM LUTHER C IV, who sold 150,001 shares at the price of $90.71 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 187,065 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $13,606,897 with the latest closing price.

NARWOLD KAREN G, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle Corporation, sold 531 shares at the value of $78.11 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that NARWOLD KAREN G is holding 41,429 shares at the value of $41,476 based on the most recent closing price.

ALB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +19.09 for the present operating margin and +35.07 for gross margin. The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +14.86. Total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.97. Equity return holds the value 11.20%, with 4.60% for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 81.08 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.77. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.33 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.25 and long-term debt to capital is 75.72.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.93 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for Albemarle Corporation is 4.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.