Quidel Corporation (QDEL): All the Basics You Need to Know

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) went down by -10.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $306.72 and move down -93.67%, while QDEL stocks collected -32.00% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Quidel Provides Business Update at 13(th) Annual Piper Sandler Med-Tech and Diagnostic California Bus Tour; Another SARS Antigen Entrant Does Not Change Quidel’s Strategy

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Worth an Investment?

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.44 times of increase in earnings at the present.

QDEL Market Performance

QDEL stocks went down by -32.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -46.10% and a quarterly performance of -0.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 158.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.69% for QDEL stocks with the simple moving average of 14.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for QDEL shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for QDEL socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $158 based on the research report published on May 12, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QDEL stock at the price of $90. The rating they have provided for QDEL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 26, 2020.

Raymond James gave “Strong Buy” rating to QDEL stocks, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 23, 2018.

QDEL Stocks -34.24% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Quidel Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.37% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 15.41%, while the shares sank at the distance of -46.96% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -24.54% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL went down by -32.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +156.35% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $231.82. In addition, Quidel Corporation saw 111.08% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

QDEL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Quidel Corporation (QDEL), starting from BRYANT DOUGLAS C, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $174.99 back on Aug 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 455,823 shares of Quidel Corporation, valued at $874,965 with the latest closing price.

Abney Michael Donald Jr., the SVP – Distribution of Quidel Corporation, sold 2,582 shares at the value of $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Abney Michael Donald Jr. is holding 6,634 shares at the value of $645,500 based on the most recent closing price.

QDEL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +19.79 for the present operating margin and +59.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Quidel Corporation stands at +13.63. Total capital return value is set at 17.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.84. Equity return holds the value 26.80%, with 16.60% for asset returns.

Based on Quidel Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 17.30. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 12.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.16 and long-term debt to capital is 17.43.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.17 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for Quidel Corporation is 5.82 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.