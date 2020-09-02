Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): Share Surge -3.23% last week: What Happened?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $58.28 and move down -35.91%, while PFG stocks collected -3.23% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Simply Retirement by Principal(R) Offers New 401(k) Solution for Start-up Retirement Plans

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Worth an Investment?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.43 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PFG Market Performance

PFG stocks went down by -3.23% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.21% and a quarterly performance of -0.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.59%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.92% for PFG stocks with the simple moving average of -3.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PFG shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for PFG socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on June 18, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG stock at the price of $38. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 1, 2020.

UBS gave “ Neutral” rating to PFG stocks, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

PFG Stocks -0.58% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Principal Financial Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.42% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.83% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.95% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PFG went down by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -21.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $44.15. In addition, Principal Financial Group, Inc. saw -22.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PFG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG), starting from GELATT DANIEL, who bought 28,148 shares at the price of $35.52 back on Jun 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 193,824 shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc., valued at $999,823 with the latest closing price.

GELATT DANIEL, the Director of Principal Financial Group, Inc., bought 28,148 shares at the value of $35.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that GELATT DANIEL is holding 193,824 shares at the value of $999,823 based on the most recent closing price.

PFG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.68 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Principal Financial Group, Inc. stands at +8.58. Total capital return value is set at 10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return holds the value 8.80%, with 0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG), the company’s capital structure generated 26.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 20.89.