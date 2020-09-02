Price Trends About Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) You Should Know

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) went up by 6.68% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.93 and move down -3.48%, while RPAY stocks collected 9.63% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that REPAY Announces Partnership with CU*Answers to Integrate Card Processing for Credit Unions

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Worth an Investment?

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) 8 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Repay Holdings Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $29.71 which is -$11.49 below current price. RPAY currently has a short float of 8.61% and public float of 52.15M with average trading volume of 791.41K shares.

RPAY Market Performance

RPAY stocks went up by 9.63% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.65% and a quarterly performance of 14.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.35%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.26% for RPAY stocks with the simple moving average of 42.05% for the last 200 days.

RPAY Stocks 9.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Repay Holdings Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.94% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY went up by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +98.46% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $24.83. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw 84.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RPAY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), starting from Murphy Timothy John, who sold 318,609 shares at the price of $21.71 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $6,917,001 with the latest closing price.

Murphy Timothy John, the Chief Financial Officer of Repay Holdings Corporation, sold 76,561 shares at the value of $22.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Murphy Timothy John is holding 0 shares at the value of $1,707,310 based on the most recent closing price.

RPAY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -8.42 for the present operating margin and +46.61 for gross margin. The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at -38.27. Total capital return value is set at -1.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.19.

Based on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 83.92 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.63. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 27.29 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.97 and long-term debt to capital is 81.75.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.03 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for Repay Holdings Corporation is 14.30 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.