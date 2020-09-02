Search
Price Trends About Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) You Should Know

by Denise Gardner

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) went down by -4.28% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $96.51 and move down -71.76%, while LMND stocks collected -7.90% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/30/20 that Lemonade CFO Promotes Do-Good Status, Path to Profitability to New Investors

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Worth an Investment?

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) 1 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Lemonade, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $70.00 which is $13.81 above current price. LMND currently has a short float of 4.53% and public float of 48.58M with average trading volume of 2.19M shares.

LMND Market Performance

LMND stocks went down by -7.90% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.58% for LMND stocks with the simple moving average of -18.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for LMND shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for LMND socks in the upcoming period according to William Blair is $10 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on July 27, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “Equal-Weight” rating to LMND stocks, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on July 27, 2020.

LMND Stocks -18.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lemonade, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.61%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.10% for the moving average in the last 20 days.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LMND went down by -7.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $61.90. In addition, Lemonade, Inc. saw -19.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LMND Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -160.33 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Lemonade, Inc. stands at -161.22. Total capital return value is set at -54.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.33.

