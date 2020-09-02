Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) went down by -2.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $105.51 and move down -47.48%, while PNW stocks collected -3.93% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/19/20 that High-Yielding Stocks Have Faltered in 2020—But Some See Value

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Worth an Investment?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.96 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PNW Market Performance

PNW stocks went down by -3.93% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.75% and a quarterly performance of -9.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.36% for PNW stocks with the simple moving average of -13.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PNW shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for PNW socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 18, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNW stock at the price of $93. The rating they have provided for PNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15, 2020.

Guggenheim gave “ Buy” rating to PNW stocks, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on May 12, 2020.

PNW Stocks -7.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.37% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PNW went down by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -17.76% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $76.72. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation saw -20.45% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PNW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), starting from NORDSTROM BRUCE J, who sold 4,742 shares at the price of $98.79 back on Mar 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 29,510 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, valued at $468,462 with the latest closing price.

FROETSCHER DANIEL T, the President & COO, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, sold 2,500 shares at the value of $98.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that FROETSCHER DANIEL T is holding 11,127 shares at the value of $245,450 based on the most recent closing price.

PNW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.85 for the present operating margin and +28.32 for gross margin. The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stands at +15.51. Total capital return value is set at 6.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.34. Equity return holds the value 10.90%, with 3.20% for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 107.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.70. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.88 and long-term debt to capital is 89.94.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.63 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 8.58 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.