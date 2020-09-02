Search
Home Business
Business

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) set up for great things

by Nicola Day

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.14 and move down -111.71%, while PACW stocks collected -2.92% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Worth an Investment?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) The 36 Months beta value for PACW stocks is at 1.63, while 4 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for PacWest Bancorp stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.00 which is $4.31 above current price. PACW currently has a short float of 2.98% and public float of 114.75M with average trading volume of 1.28M shares.

PACW Market Performance

PACW stocks went down by -2.92% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.18% and a quarterly performance of -4.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.43% for PACW stocks with the simple moving average of -26.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PACW shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for PACW socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $26 based on the research report published on June 17, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACW stock at the price of $40. The rating they have provided for PACW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 23, 2019.

Raymond James gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to PACW stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 8, 2019.

PACW Stocks 0.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, PacWest Bancorp was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.89%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.72% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.20% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PACW went down by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -51.17% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.47. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -50.46% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PACW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PacWest Bancorp (PACW), starting from Acker Tanya M, who bought 1,600 shares at the price of $16.37 back on Apr 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,010 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $26,199 with the latest closing price.

LESTER SUSAN E, the Director of PacWest Bancorp, bought 1,000 shares at the value of $16.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that LESTER SUSAN E is holding 28,056 shares at the value of $16,206 based on the most recent closing price.

PACW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +46.21 for the present operating margin. The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +33.83. Total capital return value is set at 8.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return holds the value -28.10%, with -4.40% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 83.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.41.

Previous articleApple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) rising towards new 52-week high
Next articleIs Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Related Articles

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
View Post
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
View Post
Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.22 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Nicola Day - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.84 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.65 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.96 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 6.60 – 6.94: is It Good Range to Buy Sabre Corporation (SABR)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.88 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.47 and...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About Olin Corporation (OLN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 5.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Nicola Day - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.08 and move...
Read more
Business

Will Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.45 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.25 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.37 and move...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.19 and move...
Read more

Quick Links