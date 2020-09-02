Search
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Everything Investors Need To Know

by Denise Gardner

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.75 and move down -156.93%, while OVV stocks collected -4.77% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Ovintiv Ends JV with PetroChina and Becomes 100% Owner in Partitioned Duvernay Position

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Worth an Investment?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) The 36 Months beta value for OVV stocks is at 4.11, while 6 of the analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Ovintiv Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 19 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.18 which is $5.11 above current price. OVV currently has a short float of 10.85% and public float of 256.54M with average trading volume of 6.83M shares.

OVV Market Performance

OVV stocks went down by -4.77% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.03% and a quarterly performance of 27.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.79%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.87% for OVV stocks with the simple moving average of -6.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OVV shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for OVV socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $11 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVV stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for OVV stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “ Outperform” rating to OVV stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

OVV Stocks 5.23% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ovintiv Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.47% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.88% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OVV went down by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -48.43% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.55. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw -52.28% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OVV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), starting from Suttles Douglas James, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $8.75 back on Jun 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 91,335 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $17,500 with the latest closing price.

