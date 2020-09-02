OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 2.10

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.47 and move down -106.05%, while OPK stocks collected -28.39% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that OPKO Health’s BioReference Laboratories Launches Best-in-Class Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Assay

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Worth an Investment?

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) The 36 Months beta value for OPK stocks is at 2.10, while 4 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OPKO Health, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.00 which is -$3.14 below current price. OPK currently has a short float of 33.58% and public float of 403.12M with average trading volume of 18.16M shares.

OPK Market Performance

OPK stocks went down by -28.39% for the week, with the monthly drop of -41.31% and a quarterly performance of 38.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.93% for OPK stocks with the simple moving average of 27.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPK stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for OPK shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for OPK socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Jaffray is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 25, 2019.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPK stock at the price of $2.50. The rating they have provided for OPK stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 2, 2018.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to OPK stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on September 14, 2017.

OPK Stocks -29.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, OPKO Health, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.47% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, while the shares sank at the distance of -41.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.39% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OPK went down by -28.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +119.58% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.64. In addition, OPKO Health, Inc. saw 113.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OPK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), starting from Rubin Steven D, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,167,732 shares of OPKO Health, Inc., valued at $39,943 with the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the CEO & Chairman of OPKO Health, Inc., bought 100,000 shares at the value of $2.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 190,221,694 shares at the value of $227,000 based on the most recent closing price.

OPK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -21.79 for the present operating margin and +29.34 for gross margin. The net margin for OPKO Health, Inc. stands at -34.92. Total capital return value is set at -9.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.27. Equity return holds the value -12.50%, with -8.70% for asset returns.

Based on OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), the company’s capital structure generated 19.57 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.37. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 13.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -9.13 and long-term debt to capital is 18.06.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.23 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for OPKO Health, Inc. is 5.64 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.