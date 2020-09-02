NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): All the Basics You Need to Know

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) went down by -0.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $289.41 and move down -4.43%, while NEE stocks collected -1.49% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that NextEra Energy Resources readies significant portfolio of California energy storage projects to enhance reliability and support the state’s clean energy goals

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Worth an Investment?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.80 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NEE Market Performance

NEE stocks went down by -1.49% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.17% and a quarterly performance of 6.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.86%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.79% for NEE stocks with the simple moving average of 10.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for NEE shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for NEE socks in the upcoming period according to Vertical Research is $265 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEE stock at the price of $246. The rating they have provided for NEE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 14, 2020.

Vertical Research gave “Sell” rating to NEE stocks, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on February 25, 2020.

NEE Stocks 2.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NextEra Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.61%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.18% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NEE went down by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +20.56% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $281.79. In addition, NextEra Energy, Inc. saw 14.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NEE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), starting from CUTLER PAUL I, who sold 8,772 shares at the price of $285.00 back on Jul 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 78,067 shares of NextEra Energy, Inc., valued at $2,500,020 with the latest closing price.

Reagan Ronald R, the EVP, Eng., Const. & ISC of NextEra Energy, Inc., sold 176 shares at the value of $285.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Reagan Ronald R is holding 8,538 shares at the value of $50,160 based on the most recent closing price.

NEE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.42 for the present operating margin and +30.12 for gross margin. The net margin for NextEra Energy, Inc. stands at +21.55. Total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.54. Equity return holds the value 9.70%, with 3.00% for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 116.42 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.79. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.61 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.37 and long-term debt to capital is 102.80.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.43 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for NextEra Energy, Inc. is 6.05 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.