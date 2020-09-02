New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/23/2020

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.66 and move down -130.85%, while NRZ stocks collected -3.41% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that NewRez and Shelter Mortgage Announce Launch of New Joint Venture Lender, Sanctuary Home Mortgage

NRZ Market Performance

NRZ stocks went down by -3.41% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.42% and a quarterly performance of -2.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.93% for NRZ stocks with the simple moving average of -28.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRZ stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NRZ shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NRZ socks in the upcoming period according to Argus is $10 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRZ stock at the price of $9.50. The rating they have provided for NRZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 16, 2020.

Argus gave “ Hold” rating to NRZ stocks, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on April 2, 2020.

NRZ Stocks 0.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, New Residential Investment Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -56.68% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.55%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.24% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NRZ went down by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -49.80% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.96. In addition, New Residential Investment Corp. saw -52.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NRZ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), starting from Tyson Alan L., who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $7.72 back on Jul 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 149,158 shares of New Residential Investment Corp., valued at $77,184 with the latest closing price.

Sloves Andrew, the Director of New Residential Investment Corp., bought 3,600 shares at the value of $7.29 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that Sloves Andrew is holding 3,700 shares at the value of $26,252 based on the most recent closing price.