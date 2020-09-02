Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) rising towards new 52-week high

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went up by 7.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.91 and move down -6.78%, while NLS stocks collected 23.66% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Nautilus, Inc. Disrupts Home Fitness with First Dual-Mode Indoor Cycling Bike

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Worth an Investment?

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) The 36 Months beta value for NLS stocks is at 2.34, while 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nautilus, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.00 which is -$4.9 below current price. NLS currently has a short float of 12.50% and public float of 29.32M with average trading volume of 1.50M shares.

NLS Market Performance

NLS stocks went up by 23.66% for the week, with the monthly jump of 17.77% and a quarterly performance of 91.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 949.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.40% for NLS stocks with the simple moving average of 169.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLS stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for NLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave “Buy” rating to NLS stocks, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 26, 2020.

NLS Stocks 34.19% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Nautilus, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.34% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.85%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, while the shares surge at the distance of +32.60% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +74.27% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NLS went up by +21.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +911.22% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.77. In addition, Nautilus, Inc. saw 691.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NLS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Nautilus, Inc. (NLS), starting from Barr Jim, who sold 38,252 shares at the price of $13.78 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Nautilus, Inc., valued at $527,240 with the latest closing price.

Barr Jim, the Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus, Inc., sold 6,603 shares at the value of $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Barr Jim is holding 38,252 shares at the value of $92,442 based on the most recent closing price.

NLS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -9.23 for the present operating margin and +35.75 for gross margin. The net margin for Nautilus, Inc. stands at -29.84. Total capital return value is set at -16.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.28. Equity return holds the value -9.30%, with -4.10% for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus, Inc. (NLS), the company’s capital structure generated 40.59 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.87. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -25.82 and long-term debt to capital is 36.48.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.25 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for Nautilus, Inc. is 5.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.