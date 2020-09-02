Search
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Share Tumbled 2.79% last week: What Happened?

by Nicola Day

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.24 and move down -65.29%, while MTG stocks collected 2.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/20 that Mortgage Insurer MGIC Is a Cheap Housing Play

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Worth an Investment?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.39 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MTG Market Performance

MTG stocks went up by 2.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.82% and a quarterly performance of 2.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.13% for MTG stocks with the simple moving average of -9.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MTG shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for MTG socks in the upcoming period according to Keefe Bruyette is $12 based on the research report published on June 9, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 1, 2020.

Compass Point gave “Buy” rating to MTG stocks, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on October 22, 2018.

MTG Stocks 12.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MGIC Investment Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.61%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.35% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.60% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MTG went up by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -34.93% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.82. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw -34.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MTG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), starting from LEHMAN MICHAEL E, who bought 8,000 shares at the price of $8.49 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 37,989 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation, valued at $67,901 with the latest closing price.

Kozlak Jodee A, the Director of MGIC Investment Corporation, bought 5,000 shares at the value of $7.09 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Kozlak Jodee A is holding 5,000 shares at the value of $35,465 based on the most recent closing price.

MTG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +74.19 for the present operating margin. The net margin for MGIC Investment Corporation stands at +55.50. Total capital return value is set at 18.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.10. Equity return holds the value 12.10%, with 8.30% for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 19.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.19.

Quick Links