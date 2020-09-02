Mediaco Holding Inc. (MDIA) – good time to look at fundamentals

Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) went up by 14.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.00 and move down -316.67%, while MDIA stocks collected -7.31% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

MDIA Market Performance

MDIA stocks went down by -7.31% for the week, with the monthly drop of -32.30% and a quarterly performance of -24.31%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.84% for MDIA stocks with the simple moving average of -19.08% for the last 200 days.

MDIA Stocks -19.43% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Mediaco Holding Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -76.00% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.73%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, while the shares sank at the distance of -40.53% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -27.60% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MDIA went up by +21.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.71. In addition, Mediaco Holding Inc. saw 84.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MDIA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Mediaco Holding Inc. (MDIA), starting from Hornaday Ryan A, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,844 shares of Mediaco Holding Inc., valued at $10,500 with the latest closing price.

Walsh Patrick M, the President, COO of Mediaco Holding Inc., sold 184 shares at the value of $5.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Walsh Patrick M is holding 0 shares at the value of $940 based on the most recent closing price.

MDIA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.52 for the present operating margin and +21.06 for gross margin. The net margin for Mediaco Holding Inc. stands at +4.77. Equity return holds the value -87.00%, with -16.10% for asset returns.

Based on Mediaco Holding Inc. (MDIA), the company’s capital structure generated 729.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 87.95. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 77.52 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.23 and long-term debt to capital is 691.07.