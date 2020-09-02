Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) rising towards new 52-week high

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.35 and move down -2.54%, while LPX stocks collected 2.57% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 0 hour ago that Here’s an overlooked way to play the ‘stuck-at-home’ trend in the stock market

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Worth an Investment?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 205.52 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LPX Market Performance

LPX stocks went up by 2.57% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.69% and a quarterly performance of 30.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.02%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.88% for LPX stocks with the simple moving average of 26.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for LPX shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for LPX socks in the upcoming period according to TD Securities is $34 based on the research report published on June 19, 2020.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPX stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for LPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24, 2020.

Stephens gave “ Equal-Weight” rating to LPX stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 21, 2020.

LPX Stocks 13.19% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.47% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.07%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +35.41% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LPX went up by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +15.20% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $32.38. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw 12.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LPX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), starting from LANDGRAF KURT M, who sold 29,352 shares at the price of $30.60 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 28,988 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $898,171 with the latest closing price.

LPX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.33 for the present operating margin and +12.99 for gross margin. The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at -0.22. Total capital return value is set at 4.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return holds the value 1.60%, with 0.90% for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 39.56 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.34. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.05 and long-term debt to capital is 38.75.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.68 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is 15.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.