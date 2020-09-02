Kirby Corporation (KEX) future in Industrials Sector

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $92.30 and move down -120.81%, while KEX stocks collected -3.86% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Kirby Corporation Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Worth an Investment?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) The 36 Months beta value for KEX stocks is at 1.31, while 3 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kirby Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $52.33 which is $12.34 above current price. KEX currently has a short float of 3.22% and public float of 56.94M with average trading volume of 541.66K shares.

KEX Market Performance

KEX stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.95% and a quarterly performance of -23.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.10% for KEX stocks with the simple moving average of -31.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for KEX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for KEX socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $65 based on the research report published on April 16, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEX stock at the price of $84, previously predicting the value of $85. The rating they have provided for KEX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 31, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to KEX stocks, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 31, 2020.

KEX Stocks -12.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Kirby Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -54.71% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.41%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.61% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KEX went down by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -49.58% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $45.36. In addition, Kirby Corporation saw -53.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

KEX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Kirby Corporation (KEX), starting from Waterman William M., who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $58.12 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 132,249 shares of Kirby Corporation, valued at $1,453,050 with the latest closing price.

Clarke Kim B, the VP and Chief HR Officer of Kirby Corporation, bought 1,000 shares at the value of $51.25 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Clarke Kim B is holding 3,656 shares at the value of $51,250 based on the most recent closing price.

KEX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.31 for the present operating margin and +20.74 for gross margin. The net margin for Kirby Corporation stands at +5.00. Total capital return value is set at 4.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return holds the value -8.50%, with -4.50% for asset returns.

Based on Kirby Corporation (KEX), the company’s capital structure generated 45.61 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 31.33. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.28 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.14 and long-term debt to capital is 44.80.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for Kirby Corporation is 5.65 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.