Is Yext, Inc. (YEXT) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.01 and move up 0.6%, while YEXT stocks collected 14.31% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Worth an Investment?

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) The 36 Months beta value for YEXT stocks is at 1.52, while 7 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Yext, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.17 which is -$1.63 below current price. YEXT currently has a short float of 7.17% and public float of 100.47M with average trading volume of 1.11M shares.

YEXT Market Performance

YEXT stocks went up by 14.31% for the week, with the monthly jump of 15.96% and a quarterly performance of 14.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.45%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.53% for YEXT stocks with the simple moving average of 33.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for YEXT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for YEXT socks in the upcoming period according to MKM Partners is $25 based on the research report published on June 25, 2020.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YEXT stock at the price of $25. The rating they have provided for YEXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 23, 2020.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to YEXT stocks, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 10, 2020.

YEXT Stocks 17.44% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Yext, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.60% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.82% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT went up by +14.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +24.18% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.70. In addition, Yext, Inc. saw 39.60% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

YEXT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Yext, Inc. (YEXT), starting from Steele Jim, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $19.70 back on Aug 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,438 shares of Yext, Inc., valued at $98,511 with the latest closing price.

Richardson Julie, the Director of Yext, Inc., sold 6,900 shares at the value of $19.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Richardson Julie is holding 28,932 shares at the value of $131,964 based on the most recent closing price.

YEXT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -41.14 for the present operating margin and +66.49 for gross margin. The net margin for Yext, Inc. stands at -40.67. Total capital return value is set at -60.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.63. Equity return holds the value -63.30%, with -25.20% for asset returns.

Based on Yext, Inc. (YEXT), the company’s capital structure generated 61.54 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 38.10. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.97 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -399.20 and long-term debt to capital is 57.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.14 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for Yext, Inc. is 4.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.