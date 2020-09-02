Is The Coca-Cola Company (KO) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.13 and move down -22.41%, while KO stocks collected 2.53% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Key Leadership Appointments

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Worth an Investment?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.10 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KO Market Performance

KO stocks went up by 2.53% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.09% and a quarterly performance of 2.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.29% for KO stocks with the simple moving average of -1.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KO shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for KO socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $54 based on the research report published on July 22, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO stock at the price of $46. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 1, 2020.

Argus gave “ Buy” rating to KO stocks, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on March 27, 2020.

KO Stocks 4.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Coca-Cola Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.39% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KO went up by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -6.67% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $48.14. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -11.26% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

KO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Coca-Cola Company (KO), starting from LONG ROBERT EDWARD, who sold 37,534 shares at the price of $48.21 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 44,968 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $1,809,529 with the latest closing price.

WEINBERG DAVID B, the Director of The Coca-Cola Company, sold 50,000 shares at the value of $48.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that WEINBERG DAVID B is holding 152,930 shares at the value of $2,401,000 based on the most recent closing price.

KO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +28.18 for the present operating margin and +60.81 for gross margin. The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +23.93. Total capital return value is set at 16.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.83. Equity return holds the value 50.10%, with 10.10% for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 232.63 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 69.94. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 51.12 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 11.75 and long-term debt to capital is 150.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.35 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for The Coca-Cola Company is 10.12 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.