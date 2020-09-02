Is Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $153.39 and move down -48.79%, while MAR stocks collected 4.37% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 0 hour ago that Here are the big winners among U.S. stocks during a sizzling August

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Worth an Investment?

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 74.27 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MAR Market Performance

MAR stocks went up by 4.37% for the week, with the monthly jump of 23.43% and a quarterly performance of 3.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.04%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.46% for MAR stocks with the simple moving average of -5.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MAR socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $125 based on the research report published on August 14, 2020.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR stock at the price of $89. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 26, 2020.

Barclays gave “ Overweight” rating to MAR stocks, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on June 22, 2020.

MAR Stocks 13.29% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Marriott International, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -32.79% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.73%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, while the shares surge at the distance of +19.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.32% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MAR went up by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.38% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $96.78. In addition, Marriott International, Inc. saw -31.92% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MAR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), starting from Grissen David, who sold 37,941 shares at the price of $110.36 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 64,093 shares of Marriott International, Inc., valued at $4,187,014 with the latest closing price.

Marriott David S, the 13D Group Owning more than 10% of Marriott International, Inc., sold 22,000 shares at the value of $94.34 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Marriott David S is holding 682,800 shares at the value of $2,075,480 based on the most recent closing price.

MAR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.71 for the present operating margin and +14.19 for gross margin. The net margin for Marriott International, Inc. stands at +6.07. Total capital return value is set at 16.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return holds the value 128.40%, with 1.80% for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,700.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 94.44. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 47.71 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.17 and long-term debt to capital is 1,542.67.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for Marriott International, Inc. is 9.26 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.