Is Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

by Denise Gardner

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $107.41 and move down -7.37%, while BILL stocks collected 1.61% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/28/20 that Bill.com beats on earnings, CEO predicts work-from-home trends are ‘here to stay’

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Worth an Investment?

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) 6 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $109.00 which is -$6.82 below current price. BILL currently has a short float of 3.83% and public float of 70.95M with average trading volume of 1.52M shares.

BILL Market Performance

BILL stocks went up by 1.61% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.56% and a quarterly performance of 34.96%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.24% for BILL stocks with the simple moving average of 58.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BILL shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for BILL socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $120 based on the research report published on August 28, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL stock at the price of $103. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Overweight” rating to BILL stocks, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on May 28, 2020.

BILL Stocks 10.72% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.86% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +23.14% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BILL went down by -2.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $95.02. In addition, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. saw 158.42% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BILL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL), starting from Rettig John R., who sold 1,958 shares at the price of $97.56 back on Aug 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 139,800 shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc., valued at $191,022 with the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings, Inc., sold 5,219 shares at the value of $97.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 4,781 shares at the value of $509,166 based on the most recent closing price.

BILL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -21.70 for the present operating margin and +75.16 for gross margin. The net margin for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. stands at -19.73.

Quick Links