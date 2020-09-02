Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Realty Income Corporation (O)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $84.92 and move down -35.98%, while O stocks collected -0.19% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Worth an Investment?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.83 times of increase in earnings at the present.

O Market Performance

O stocks went down by -0.19% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.12% and a quarterly performance of 3.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.72% for O stocks with the simple moving average of -3.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for O shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for O socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $70 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see O stock at the price of $68, previously predicting the value of $55. The rating they have provided for O stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 10, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Overweight” rating to O stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on May 4, 2020.

O Stocks 3.76% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Realty Income Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.21%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, O went down by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $62.03. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw -15.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

O Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Realty Income Corporation (O), starting from MEURER PAUL M, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $75.33 back on Sep 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 30,468 shares of Realty Income Corporation, valued at $753,300 with the latest closing price.

Chapman A. Larry, the Director of Realty Income Corporation, sold 8,000 shares at the value of $75.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Chapman A. Larry is holding 14,757 shares at the value of $600,720 based on the most recent closing price.

O Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +29.65 for the present operating margin and +53.19 for gross margin. The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +29.01. Total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.70. Equity return holds the value 4.90%, with 2.60% for asset returns.

Based on Realty Income Corporation (O), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.10. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.28 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.56 and long-term debt to capital is 81.99.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 20.80 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for Realty Income Corporation is 6.83 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.09.