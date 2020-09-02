Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) went up by 3.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.42 and move down -30.62%, while LEG stocks collected 4.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 1 hour ago that Here’s an overlooked way to play the ‘stuck-at-home’ trend in the stock market

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Worth an Investment?

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.47 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LEG Market Performance

LEG stocks went up by 4.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.88% and a quarterly performance of 20.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.34%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.72% for LEG stocks with the simple moving average of 8.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LEG shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for LEG socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $32 based on the research report published on May 14, 2020.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEG stock at the price of $32. The rating they have provided for LEG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 10, 2019.

Stifel gave “ Hold” rating to LEG stocks, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 19, 2019.

LEG Stocks 12.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.72% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +25.16% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LEG went up by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -20.26% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $40.36. In addition, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated saw -16.53% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LEG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG), starting from Iorio Russell J, who sold 6,962 shares at the price of $53.09 back on Nov 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 61,446 shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, valued at $369,613 with the latest closing price.

ENLOE ROBERT TED III, the Director of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, sold 6,849 shares at the value of $52.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that ENLOE ROBERT TED III is holding 39,166 shares at the value of $360,108 based on the most recent closing price.

LEG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.90 for the present operating margin and +20.78 for gross margin. The net margin for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated stands at +7.02. Total capital return value is set at 17.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return holds the value 18.00%, with 4.70% for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 173.67 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 63.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 47.31 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.00 and long-term debt to capital is 166.78.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.87 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is 8.17 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.