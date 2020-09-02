Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $54.52 and move down -30.09%, while WTRG stocks collected -3.17% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Essential Utilities Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering with a Forward Component

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Worth an Investment?

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.22 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WTRG Market Performance

WTRG stocks went down by -3.17% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.72% and a quarterly performance of -7.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.82% for WTRG stocks with the simple moving average of -6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WTRG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for WTRG socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on August 10, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRG stock at the price of $45. The rating they have provided for WTRG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave “Neutral” rating to WTRG stocks, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on May 20, 2020.

WTRG Stocks -4.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Essential Utilities, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.17% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG went down by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -3.25% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $44.34. In addition, Essential Utilities, Inc. saw -10.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WTRG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG), starting from Franklin Chris, who sold 21,869 shares at the price of $46.50 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 144,768 shares of Essential Utilities, Inc., valued at $1,016,909 with the latest closing price.

FOX RICHARD SCOTT, the Chief Operating Officer of Essential Utilities, Inc., sold 1,000 shares at the value of $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that FOX RICHARD SCOTT is holding 26,734 shares at the value of $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

WTRG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +40.76 for the present operating margin and +47.50 for gross margin. The net margin for Essential Utilities, Inc. stands at +25.24. Total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return holds the value 6.60%, with 2.50% for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 79.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.39. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.76 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.89 and long-term debt to capital is 76.14.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.77 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for Essential Utilities, Inc. is 8.52 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.