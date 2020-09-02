Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.47 and move down -55.53%, while AA stocks collected 0.27% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/20 that At Least One Company Is Cheering Renewed Aluminum Tariff on Canada

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) Worth an Investment?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) The 36 Months beta value for AA stocks is at 2.31, while 4 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Alcoa Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.10 which is -$1.99 below current price. AA currently has a short float of 8.44% and public float of 184.87M with average trading volume of 7.36M shares.

AA Market Performance

AA stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.31% and a quarterly performance of 40.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.31%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.74% for AA stocks with the simple moving average of 13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AA shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for AA socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on June 16, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AA stock at the price of $7, previously predicting the value of $21. The rating they have provided for AA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to AA stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 4, 2020.

AA Stocks 14.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Alcoa Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.77%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +27.56% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AA went up by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -28.11% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.90. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw -29.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Alcoa Corporation (AA), starting from Nevels James E, who bought 200 shares at the price of $14.73 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 28,772 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $2,945 with the latest closing price.

Nevels James E, the Director of Alcoa Corporation, bought 200 shares at the value of $13.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Nevels James E is holding 28,572 shares at the value of $2,732 based on the most recent closing price.

AA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.53 for the present operating margin and +11.45 for gross margin. The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at -10.72. Total capital return value is set at 10.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.04. Equity return holds the value -15.40%, with -4.60% for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corporation (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 47.69 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 32.29. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 13.40 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.68 and long-term debt to capital is 46.18.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for Alcoa Corporation is 12.62 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.