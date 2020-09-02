HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) – the Stock that lost -8.02% this week!

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $58.88 and move down -145.74%, while HFC stocks collected -8.02% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/25/20 that 4 Energy Stocks Left Behind in the Rally

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Worth an Investment?

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) The 36 Months beta value for HFC stocks is at 1.63, while 6 of the analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for HollyFrontier Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $33.00 which is $9.51 above current price. HFC currently has a short float of 5.89% and public float of 160.67M with average trading volume of 2.48M shares.

HFC Market Performance

HFC stocks went down by -8.02% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.16% and a quarterly performance of -28.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.96%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.88% for HFC stocks with the simple moving average of -31.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HFC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HFC shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for HFC socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HFC stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for HFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Underweight” rating to HFC stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 8, 2020.

HFC Stocks -11.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, HollyFrontier Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -59.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -24.49% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HFC went down by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -55.53% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $25.63. In addition, HollyFrontier Corporation saw -52.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HFC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), starting from Voliva Richard Lawrence III, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $19.95 back on Mar 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 86,415 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation, valued at $199,500 with the latest closing price.

Voliva Richard Lawrence III, the EVP & CFO of HollyFrontier Corporation, bought 10,000 shares at the value of $21.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Voliva Richard Lawrence III is holding 76,415 shares at the value of $215,400 based on the most recent closing price.

HFC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.25 for the present operating margin and +10.14 for gross margin. The net margin for HollyFrontier Corporation stands at +4.41. Total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return holds the value -2.80%, with -1.40% for asset returns.

Based on HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), the company’s capital structure generated 49.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.20. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.03 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.35 and long-term debt to capital is 47.26.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.64 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for HollyFrontier Corporation is 21.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.