Here’s How One Should Trade Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) Now

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) went up by 21.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.85 and move up 3.6%, while FEAC stocks collected 1.10% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Skillz Set to Go Public to Bring Competitive Mobile Gaming to Everyone

FEAC Market Performance

FEAC stocks went up by 1.10% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.56% and a quarterly performance of 7.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.01% for FEAC stocks with the simple moving average of 25.18% for the last 200 days.

FEAC Stocks 21.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 3.74% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, while the shares surge at the distance of +21.62% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +22.66% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FEAC went up by +19.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.86. In addition, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. saw 11.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.