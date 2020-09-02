Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) future in Technology Sector

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $79.53 and move down -1.04%, while ENPH stocks collected 3.66% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Enphase Energy Launches IQ 7A(TM) Microinverters for International Markets

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Worth an Investment?

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.94 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ENPH Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 3.66% for the week, with the monthly jump of 28.59% and a quarterly performance of 47.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 184.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.11% for ENPH stocks with the simple moving average of 77.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ENPH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ENPH socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $100 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH stock at the price of $100. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 24, 2020.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to ENPH stocks, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

ENPH Stocks 26.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Enphase Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.05%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.16% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +72.76% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH went up by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +314.48% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $73.97. In addition, Enphase Energy, Inc. saw 201.22% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ENPH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), starting from McNeil Jeff, who sold 7,500 shares at the price of $78.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 257,403 shares of Enphase Energy, Inc., valued at $589,591 with the latest closing price.

McNeil Jeff, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Enphase Energy, Inc., sold 7,606 shares at the value of $59.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that McNeil Jeff is holding 283,496 shares at the value of $454,479 based on the most recent closing price.

ENPH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.87 for the present operating margin and +35.44 for gross margin. The net margin for Enphase Energy, Inc. stands at +25.81. Total capital return value is set at 41.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 68.02. Equity return holds the value 61.00%, with 20.80% for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 43.44 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 30.29. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.58 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.87 and long-term debt to capital is 41.22.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.22 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for Enphase Energy, Inc. is 5.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.