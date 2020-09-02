Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) future in Communication Services Sector

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $147.36 and move down -6.56%, while EA stocks collected -2.76% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 0 hour ago that How Videogame Pricing Works

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Worth an Investment?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.51 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EA Market Performance

EA stocks went down by -2.76% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.86% and a quarterly performance of 17.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.83%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.67% for EA stocks with the simple moving average of 18.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EA socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $165 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA stock at the price of $165. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31, 2020.

Stifel gave “Buy” rating to EA stocks, setting the target price at $154 in the report published on July 21, 2020.

EA Stocks -0.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Electronic Arts Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.15% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.16%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.61% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EA went down by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +41.78% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $141.69. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 28.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), starting from PROBST LAWRENCE F III, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $140.26 back on Aug 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 383,057 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $4,207,800 with the latest closing price.

BARKER KENNETH A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sold 14,020 shares at the value of $142.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that BARKER KENNETH A is holding 8,383 shares at the value of $1,995,175 based on the most recent closing price.

EA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +25.39 for the present operating margin and +74.55 for gross margin. The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +55.60. Total capital return value is set at 18.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.39. Equity return holds the value 26.80%, with 18.00% for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 14.05. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.98 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 31.55 and long-term debt to capital is 7.40.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.58 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Electronic Arts Inc. is 10.08 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.