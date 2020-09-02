Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) future in Consumer Defensive Sector

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.73 and move down -2.34%, while DAR stocks collected 0.37% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Darling Ingredients Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Worth an Investment?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.19 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DAR Market Performance

DAR stocks went up by 0.37% for the week, with the monthly jump of 18.52% and a quarterly performance of 34.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.84% for DAR stocks with the simple moving average of 32.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for DAR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for DAR socks in the upcoming period according to Berenberg is $33 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR stock at the price of $37, previously predicting the value of $29. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 9, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to DAR stocks, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 15, 2020.

DAR Stocks 16.86% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Darling Ingredients Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.21%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +36.65% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DAR went up by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +44.25% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $32.30. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw 17.38% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DAR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), starting from SNELL BRENDA, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 32,695 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $330,000 with the latest closing price.

STUEWE RANDALL C, the Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients Inc., sold 40,000 shares at the value of $32.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that STUEWE RANDALL C is holding 918,740 shares at the value of $1,319,600 based on the most recent closing price.

DAR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.66 for the present operating margin and +13.27 for gross margin. The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +9.29. Total capital return value is set at 2.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67. Equity return holds the value 16.70%, with 8.00% for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.94. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.28 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.14 and long-term debt to capital is 64.30.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.93 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for Darling Ingredients Inc. is 8.39 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.