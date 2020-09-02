Cummins Inc. (CMI) – good time to look at fundamentals

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $215.43 and move down -2.07%, while CMI stocks collected 0.48% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Cummins Using Hydrogen Technology to Enable Renewable Energy for Public Utilities in Washington with the Largest Electrolyzer in the United States

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.81 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CMI Market Performance

CMI stocks went up by 0.48% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.06% and a quarterly performance of 20.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.65%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.73% for CMI stocks with the simple moving average of 24.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMI stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for CMI shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CMI socks in the upcoming period according to Melius is based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMI stock at the price of $199, previously predicting the value of $171. The rating they have provided for CMI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 7, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “Hold” rating to CMI stocks, setting the target price at $172 in the report published on July 1, 2020.

CMI Stocks 10.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cummins Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.91%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.35% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +22.72% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CMI went up by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +16.71% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $208.38. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw 17.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CMI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cummins Inc. (CMI), starting from Osowick Mark J, who sold 438 shares at the price of $165.88 back on Feb 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,954 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $72,654 with the latest closing price.

LINEBARGER NORMAN THOMAS, the Chairman & CEO of Cummins Inc., sold 10,447 shares at the value of $167.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that LINEBARGER NORMAN THOMAS is holding 85,189 shares at the value of $1,750,283 based on the most recent closing price.

CMI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.63 for the present operating margin and +25.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Cummins Inc. stands at +9.59. Total capital return value is set at 22.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.57. Equity return holds the value 23.10%, with 8.50% for asset returns.

Based on Cummins Inc. (CMI), the company’s capital structure generated 38.20 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 27.64. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 14.53 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 20.37 and long-term debt to capital is 25.92.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for Cummins Inc. is 6.01 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.