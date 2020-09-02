CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM): Share Tumbled 2.10% last week: What Happened?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) went up by 4.08% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.79 and move down -47.29%, while COMM stocks collected 2.10% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Worth an Investment?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) The 36 Months beta value for COMM stocks is at 1.70, while 6 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 8 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.23 which is $2.76 above current price. COMM currently has a short float of 4.59% and public float of 192.96M with average trading volume of 4.38M shares.

COMM Market Performance

COMM stocks went up by 2.10% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.02% and a quarterly performance of 1.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.33% for COMM stocks with the simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for COMM shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for COMM socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMM stock at the price of $2.50. The rating they have provided for COMM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 7, 2020.

Loop Capital gave “Hold” rating to COMM stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on May 5, 2020.

COMM Stocks 15.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -32.11% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.06%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.86% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.40% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, COMM went up by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -26.68% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.53. In addition, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. saw -24.45% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

COMM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM), starting from Edwards Marvin S Jr, who bought 30,000 shares at the price of $7.08 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 380,408 shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc., valued at $212,322 with the latest closing price.

Watts Claudius E. IV, the Director of CommScope Holding Company, Inc., bought 15,000 shares at the value of $6.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Watts Claudius E. IV is holding 107,577 shares at the value of $103,307 based on the most recent closing price.

COMM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.80 for the present operating margin and +21.70 for gross margin. The net margin for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. stands at -11.14. Total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.60. Equity return holds the value -154.70%, with -7.80% for asset returns.

Based on CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM), the company’s capital structure generated 547.54 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 84.56. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 69.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.26 and long-term debt to capital is 1,191.06.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.58 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. is 6.65 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.