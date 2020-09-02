Buy or Sell Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $288.81 and move down -5.7%, while TWLO stocks collected 9.51% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Twilio Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Gogo Inc, or Viveve Medical Inc?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Worth an Investment?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) The 36 Months beta value for TWLO stocks is at 1.59, while 20 of the analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $294.57 which is $25.17 above current price. TWLO currently has a short float of 7.35% and public float of 137.22M with average trading volume of 3.01M shares.

TWLO Market Performance

TWLO stocks went up by 9.51% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.57% and a quarterly performance of 36.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 110.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.02% for TWLO stocks with the simple moving average of 76.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TWLO shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for TWLO socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $290 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO stock at the price of $260, previously predicting the value of $230. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 17, 2020.

JMP Securities gave “Mkt Outperform” rating to TWLO stocks, setting the target price at $243 in the report published on July 15, 2020.

TWLO Stocks 11.10% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Twilio Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +26.35% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO went up by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +178.50% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $254.79. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 178.02% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TWLO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Twilio Inc. (TWLO), starting from Smith Karyn, who sold 1,709 shares at the price of $248.02 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,101 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $423,866 with the latest closing price.

Hu George, the Chief Operating Officer of Twilio Inc., sold 7,889 shares at the value of $248.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Hu George is holding 136,692 shares at the value of $1,957,866 based on the most recent closing price.

TWLO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -31.20 for the present operating margin and +50.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -27.07. Total capital return value is set at -12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.66. Equity return holds the value -8.70%, with -7.20% for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.96 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 13.01. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 12.43 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -14.12 and long-term debt to capital is 14.16.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.20 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for Twilio Inc. is 9.01 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.22.