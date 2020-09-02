Search
Buy or Sell Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.06 and move down -5.05%, while RXT stocks collected 15.01% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Rackspace Technology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Worth an Investment?

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) 9 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rackspace Technology, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $27.67 which is -$21 below current price. RXT currently has a short float of 7.98% and public float of 36.47M with average trading volume of 5.74M shares.

RXT Market Performance

RXT stocks went up by 15.01% for the week. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.09% for RXT stocks with the simple moving average of 19.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RXT shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for RXT socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $29 based on the research report published on August 31, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT stock at the price of $28. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31, 2020.

Goldman gave “Buy” rating to RXT stocks, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 31, 2020.

RXT Stocks 19.09% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rackspace Technology, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at -, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RXT went up by +15.01%. In addition, Rackspace Technology, Inc. saw 28.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RXT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.93 for the present operating margin and +41.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Rackspace Technology, Inc. stands at -4.20.

