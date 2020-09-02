Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.99 and move down -87.25%, while BKR stocks collected -11.31% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/08/20 that 20 stocks that investors hate but Wall Street loves as the S&P 500 nears a record high

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Worth an Investment?

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) The 36 Months beta value for BKR stocks is at 1.70, while 21 of the analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Baker Hughes Company stocks as a “buy” while 3 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $20.62 which is $6.8 above current price. BKR currently has a short float of 5.33% and public float of 654.94M with average trading volume of 6.40M shares.

BKR Market Performance

BKR stocks went down by -11.31% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.20% and a quarterly performance of -19.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.34%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.23% for BKR stocks with the simple moving average of -21.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BKR shares by setting it to “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for BKR socks in the upcoming period according to Scotiabank is $36 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR stock at the price of $21, previously predicting the value of $19. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 19, 2020.

Northland Capital gave “Market Perform” rating to BKR stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 29, 2020.

BKR Stocks -11.90% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Baker Hughes Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -46.59% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, while the shares sank at the distance of -14.27% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.58% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BKR went down by -11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -36.59% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.07. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw -45.84% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BKR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Baker Hughes Company (BKR), starting from Beattie William G, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $17.80 back on Feb 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 17,466 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $88,994 with the latest closing price.

Worrell Brian, the Chief Financial Officer of Baker Hughes Company, bought 3,000 shares at the value of $18.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Worrell Brian is holding 66,876 shares at the value of $54,151 based on the most recent closing price.

BKR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.82 for the present operating margin and +21.49 for gross margin. The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at +0.54. Total capital return value is set at 3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return holds the value -39.60%, with -22.80% for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 34.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 25.39. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 13.99 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.86 and long-term debt to capital is 31.66.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.30 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for Baker Hughes Company is 3.85 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.