Analyzing Future Direction of Phillips 66 (PSX): Next Earning Report on 10/23/2020

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $119.92 and move down -103.98%, while PSX stocks collected -4.61% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/12/20 that U.S. Oil Refiners Accelerate Shift to Renewables in Downturn

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Worth an Investment?

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) The 36 Months beta value for PSX stocks is at 1.53, while 17 of the analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Phillips 66 stocks as a “buy” while 3 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $81.37 which is $23.43 above current price. PSX currently has a short float of 1.33% and public float of 435.21M with average trading volume of 3.23M shares.

PSX Market Performance

PSX stocks went down by -4.61% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.81% and a quarterly performance of -29.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.19% for PSX stocks with the simple moving average of -25.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PSX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PSX socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $73 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX stock at the price of $78. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 23, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave “ Peer Perform” rating to PSX stocks, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on May 13, 2020.

PSX Stocks -8.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Phillips 66 was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -20.98% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PSX went down by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -50.78% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $61.86. In addition, Phillips 66 saw -47.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PSX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Phillips 66 (PSX), starting from LOWE JOHN E, who bought 1,500 shares at the price of $61.45 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 66,830 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $92,172 with the latest closing price.

LOWE JOHN E, the Director of Phillips 66, bought 1,000 shares at the value of $60.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that LOWE JOHN E is holding 65,330 shares at the value of $60,624 based on the most recent closing price.

PSX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.00 for the present operating margin and +4.95 for gross margin. The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +2.86. Total capital return value is set at 8.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return holds the value -5.20%, with -2.10% for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.28 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 34.33. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.18 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.03 and long-term debt to capital is 48.26.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for Phillips 66 is 14.64 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.