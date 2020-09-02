Analyzing Future Direction of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD): Next Earning Report on 10/29/2020

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) went up by 3.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $299.82 and move up 0.96%, while APD stocks collected 4.60% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Air Products’ CEO to Present Global Growth Opportunities Providing Solutions to Energy and Environmental Challenges

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Worth an Investment?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.10 times of increase in earnings at the present.

APD Market Performance

APD stocks went up by 4.60% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.74% and a quarterly performance of 21.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.42% for APD stocks with the simple moving average of 25.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for APD shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for APD socks in the upcoming period according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $72 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD stock at the price of $225. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 16, 2020.

Bernstein gave “ Outperform” rating to APD stocks, setting the target price at $262 in the report published on April 15, 2020.

APD Stocks 9.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.97% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +28.02% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, APD went up by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +27.10% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $288.33. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. saw 28.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

APD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), starting from MONSER EDWARD L, who bought 200 shares at the price of $237.60 back on Jan 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 200 shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., valued at $47,519 with the latest closing price.

APD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.78 for the present operating margin and +33.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. stands at +19.73. Total capital return value is set at 14.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return holds the value 16.70%, with 9.20% for asset returns.

Based on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.13. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 17.56 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 12.71 and long-term debt to capital is 29.20.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is 5.58 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.