AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) went down by -2.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $106.45 and move down -12.88%, while ABC stocks collected -4.05% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/18/20 that Drug-Distributor Stocks Rise as Opioid Settlement Nears

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Worth an Investment?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.46 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ABC Market Performance

ABC stocks went down by -4.05% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.74% and a quarterly performance of -5.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.53% for ABC stocks with the simple moving average of 2.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ABC shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for ABC socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $112 based on the research report published on June 15, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABC stock at the price of $105. The rating they have provided for ABC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to ABC stocks, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on April 1, 2020.

ABC Stocks -6.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AmerisourceBergen Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, while the shares sank at the distance of -9.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.30% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ABC went down by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +9.49% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $100.37. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 10.92% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ABC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), starting from Clark Gina, who sold 3,097 shares at the price of $97.72 back on Aug 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,431 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $302,639 with the latest closing price.

Mauch Robert P., the Executive Vice President of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sold 5,262 shares at the value of $101.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Mauch Robert P. is holding 22,829 shares at the value of $535,251 based on the most recent closing price.

ABC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.04 for the present operating margin and +2.52 for gross margin. The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at +0.48. Total capital return value is set at 24.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.66. Equity return holds the value 47.30%, with 3.90% for asset returns.

Based on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), the company’s capital structure generated 156.08 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 60.95. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 11.39 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 9.55 and long-term debt to capital is 151.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.10 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 15.15 with the total asset turnover at the value of 4.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.