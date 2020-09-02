American Express Company (AXP) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/14/2020

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $138.13 and move down -34.8%, while AXP stocks collected 3.45% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 0 hour ago that Rocket Reports Earnings Tomorrow. What to Expect.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Worth an Investment?

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.22 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AXP Market Performance

AXP stocks went up by 3.45% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.55% and a quarterly performance of -2.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.87%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for AXP stocks with the simple moving average of -2.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AXP shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for AXP socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $150 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP stock at the price of $100. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Underweight” rating to AXP stocks, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on July 15, 2020.

AXP Stocks 6.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, American Express Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.96% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.05% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AXP went up by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -15.27% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $99.34. In addition, American Express Company saw -17.69% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AXP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at American Express Company (AXP), starting from Pickett Denise, who sold 2,864 shares at the price of $96.62 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,202 shares of American Express Company, valued at $276,720 with the latest closing price.

Pike Lynn Ann, the Director of American Express Company, bought 1,000 shares at the value of $132.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Pike Lynn Ann is holding 1,065 shares at the value of $132,870 based on the most recent closing price.

AXP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.14 for the present operating margin and +67.23 for gross margin. The net margin for American Express Company stands at +14.27. Total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.97. Equity return holds the value 17.90%, with 2.10% for asset returns.

Based on American Express Company (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 278.61 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 73.59. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.41 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.34 and long-term debt to capital is 183.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.06 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for American Express Company is 0.82 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.24.