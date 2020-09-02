Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) Everything Investors Need To Know

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) went up by 9.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.59 and move down -27.49%, while AMBA stocks collected 11.60% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that Ambarella Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call to Be Held September 2, 2020

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Worth an Investment?

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) The 36 Months beta value for AMBA stocks is at 1.16, while 7 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ambarella, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $59.83 which is $2.11 above current price. AMBA currently has a short float of 7.86% and public float of 32.72M with average trading volume of 520.61K shares.

AMBA Market Performance

AMBA stocks went up by 11.60% for the week, with the monthly jump of 25.72% and a quarterly performance of 8.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.98%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.22% for AMBA stocks with the simple moving average of 8.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AMBA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AMBA socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $55 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBA stock at the price of $60. The rating they have provided for AMBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23, 2020.

Imperial Capital gave “Outperform” rating to AMBA stocks, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 23, 2020.

AMBA Stocks 23.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ambarella, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.85%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, while the shares surge at the distance of +23.70% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.21% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA went up by +11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -0.02% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $48.17. In addition, Ambarella, Inc. saw -4.69% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AMBA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA), starting from Day Christopher, who sold 1,267 shares at the price of $45.92 back on Jun 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,632 shares of Ambarella, Inc., valued at $58,175 with the latest closing price.

Meng Teresa H, the Director of Ambarella, Inc., sold 429 shares at the value of $52.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Meng Teresa H is holding 4,794 shares at the value of $22,415 based on the most recent closing price.

AMBA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -21.71 for the present operating margin and +55.51 for gross margin. The net margin for Ambarella, Inc. stands at -19.58. Total capital return value is set at -11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.23. Equity return holds the value -9.70%, with -8.30% for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.22.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.83 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Ambarella, Inc. is 10.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.44.