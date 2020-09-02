– 50.49 – 51.61: is It Good Range to Buy Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)?

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.81 and move down -24.97%, while VOYA stocks collected -2.09% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that New Voya Survey Finds Half of Employed Americans Plan to Work in Retirement as a Result of COVID-19

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Worth an Investment?

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.06 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VOYA Market Performance

VOYA stocks went down by -2.09% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.75% and a quarterly performance of 5.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.45% for VOYA stocks with the simple moving average of 0.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VOYA shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for VOYA socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $62 based on the research report published on August 18, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA stock at the price of $60. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 13, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to VOYA stocks, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

VOYA Stocks 3.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Voya Financial, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA went down by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.37% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $51.37. In addition, Voya Financial, Inc. saw -16.27% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VOYA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA), starting from SILVA KEVIN D, who sold 8,454 shares at the price of $61.36 back on Feb 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 26,379 shares of Voya Financial, Inc., valued at $518,734 with the latest closing price.

MARTIN RODNEY O JR, the Chairman and CEO of Voya Financial, Inc., sold 20,245 shares at the value of $60.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that MARTIN RODNEY O JR is holding 232,457 shares at the value of $1,216,473 based on the most recent closing price.

VOYA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.56 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Voya Financial, Inc. stands at +9.26. Total capital return value is set at 7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.60. Equity return holds the value -9.10%, with -0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA), the company’s capital structure generated 38.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.02.