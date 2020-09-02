– 257.25 – 261.11: is It Good Range to Buy Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $275.03 and move down -6.39%, while PANW stocks collected -0.95% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Palo Alto Networks and OPSWAT Expand Partnership to Address Endpoint Security Compliance

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Worth an Investment?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) The 36 Months beta value for PANW stocks is at 1.14, while 25 of the analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $297.44 which is $32.96 above current price. PANW currently has a short float of 4.47% and public float of 94.24M with average trading volume of 1.27M shares.

PANW Market Performance

PANW stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.60% and a quarterly performance of 10.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for PANW stocks with the simple moving average of 15.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PANW shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for PANW socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $305 based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW stock at the price of $325. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 21, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “Buy” rating to PANW stocks, setting the target price at $328 in the report published on August 20, 2020.

PANW Stocks 3.79% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.41% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.00% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PANW went down by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.29% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $262.11. In addition, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. saw 11.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PANW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), starting from Compeau Jean, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $265.11 back on Aug 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 17,792 shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc., valued at $530,210 with the latest closing price.

Compeau Jean, the Chief Accounting Officer of Palo Alto Networks, Inc., sold 1,500 shares at the value of $254.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Compeau Jean is holding 19,792 shares at the value of $381,173 based on the most recent closing price.

PANW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -5.25 for the present operating margin and +72.92 for gross margin. The net margin for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stands at -7.83. Equity return holds the value -12.80%, with -2.60% for asset returns.