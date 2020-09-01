Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.59 and move down -22.08%, while ZUO stocks collected 17.97% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Zuora and GoCardless Expand Partnership to Revolutionize Global Subscription Payments

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Worth an Investment?

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) 1 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Zuora, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.50 which is $0.16 above current price. ZUO currently has a short float of 5.40% and public float of 98.79M with average trading volume of 1.68M shares.

ZUO Market Performance

ZUO stocks went up by 17.97% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.75% and a quarterly performance of 12.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.31% for ZUO stocks with the simple moving average of 8.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ZUO shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for ZUO socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 16, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUO stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for ZUO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 22, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to ZUO stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 14, 2020.

ZUO Stocks 11.58% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zuora, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.46% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO went up by +17.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -8.11% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.08. In addition, Zuora, Inc. saw -5.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ZUO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zuora, Inc. (ZUO), starting from Pileggi Jennifer, who sold 2,563 shares at the price of $12.07 back on Jul 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,095 shares of Zuora, Inc., valued at $30,948 with the latest closing price.

Traube Robert J., the Chief Revenue Officer of Zuora, Inc., sold 2,288 shares at the value of $12.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Traube Robert J. is holding 110,130 shares at the value of $27,628 based on the most recent closing price.

ZUO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -31.03 for the present operating margin and +51.39 for gross margin. The net margin for Zuora, Inc. stands at -30.21. Total capital return value is set at -41.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.06. Equity return holds the value -48.20%, with -22.30% for asset returns.

Based on Zuora, Inc. (ZUO), the company’s capital structure generated 47.73 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 32.31.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Zuora, Inc. is 4.21 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.