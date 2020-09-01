Will Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Remain Competitive?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.40 and move down -26.06%, while SIRI stocks collected 0.34% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that SiriusXM Aviation Weather & Audio Available with Purchase of Bell Aircraft

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Worth an Investment?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.75 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SIRI Market Performance

SIRI stocks went up by 0.34% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.17% and a quarterly performance of -1.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.86%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.01% for SIRI stocks with the simple moving average of -4.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SIRI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SIRI socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on March 31, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIRI stock at the price of $7.25, previously predicting the value of $8.25. The rating they have provided for SIRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “ Neutral” rating to SIRI stocks, setting the target price at $7.25 in the report published on February 7, 2020.

SIRI Stocks -0.09% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.68% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.73%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.51% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI went up by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -14.68% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.93. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -17.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SIRI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sold 84,750 shares at the price of $5.60 back on May 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 413,595 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $474,261 with the latest closing price.

HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sold 88,609 shares at the value of $7.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W is holding 64,752 shares at the value of $639,757 based on the most recent closing price.

SIRI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.53 for the present operating margin and +43.92 for gross margin. The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +11.73. Total capital return value is set at 27.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.47. Equity return holds the value -141.40%, with 9.00% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 17.26 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.