Will Centene Corporation (CNC) Remain Competitive?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $74.70 and move down -21.82%, while CNC stocks collected 1.73% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Centene Subsidiary Selected to Continue Serving Hoosier Care Connect Members

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Worth an Investment?

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.46 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CNC Market Performance

CNC stocks went up by 1.73% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.02% and a quarterly performance of -7.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.53%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.28% for CNC stocks with the simple moving average of -2.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CNC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for CNC socks in the upcoming period according to SVB Leerink is $78 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC stock at the price of $88. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 5, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave “Outperform” rating to CNC stocks, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 3, 2020.

CNC Stocks -4.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Centene Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.52% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CNC went up by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +10.79% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $62.66. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -2.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CNC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Centene Corporation (CNC), starting from Burdick Kenneth A, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $63.33 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 908,341 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $2,216,550 with the latest closing price.

Burdick Kenneth A, the EVP, Markets & Products of Centene Corporation, sold 35,000 shares at the value of $65.98 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Burdick Kenneth A is holding 943,341 shares at the value of $2,309,300 based on the most recent closing price.

CNC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.86 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +1.77. Total capital return value is set at 9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return holds the value 8.50%, with 3.00% for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 115.60 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.62.