Why TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 14.82% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.70 and move down -162.67%, while TCON stocks collected 15.24% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional $5.0 Million Private Placement

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Worth an Investment?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) The 36 Months beta value for TCON stocks is at 1.89, while 2 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.33 which is -$2.17 below current price. TCON currently has a short float of 0.46% and public float of 6.17M with average trading volume of 878.40K shares.

TCON Market Performance

TCON stocks went up by 15.24% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.55% and a quarterly performance of -15.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.15% for TCON stocks with the simple moving average of -8.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TCON shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TCON socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on December 23, 2019.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCON stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for TCON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 1, 2019.

Stifel gave “Buy” rating to TCON stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 13, 2017.

TCON Stocks 19.14% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.06% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TCON went up by +23.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -34.07% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.7560. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -19.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TCON Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON), starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who bought 302,150 shares at the price of $1.76 back on Aug 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,502,346 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $530,455 with the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 60,000 shares at the value of $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 210,000 shares at the value of $106,974 based on the most recent closing price.

TCON Stock Fundamentals

Based on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON), the company’s capital structure generated 232.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 69.91. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.59 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -57.76 and long-term debt to capital is 122.65.