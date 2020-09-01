Why ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $494.00 and move down -2.49%, while NOW stocks collected 7.57% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth an Investment?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 131.63 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NOW Market Performance

NOW stocks went up by 7.57% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.75% and a quarterly performance of 22.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.09% for NOW stocks with the simple moving average of 39.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NOW shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NOW socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $465 based on the research report published on June 23, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW stock at the price of $360, previously predicting the value of $310. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 30, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave “ Neutral” rating to NOW stocks, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on April 2, 2020.

NOW Stocks 12.13% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ServiceNow, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.82%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.56% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +20.54% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NOW went up by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +89.82% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $448.04. In addition, ServiceNow, Inc. saw 70.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NOW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), starting from Haverty Kevin, who sold 1,867 shares at the price of $440.20 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 14,470 shares of ServiceNow, Inc., valued at $821,854 with the latest closing price.

Haverty Kevin, the Chief Revenue Officer of ServiceNow, Inc., sold 4,734 shares at the value of $440.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Haverty Kevin is holding 16,337 shares at the value of $2,085,456 based on the most recent closing price.

NOW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.22 for the present operating margin and +72.12 for gross margin. The net margin for ServiceNow, Inc. stands at +18.11. Total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.17. Equity return holds the value 35.10%, with 12.40% for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 53.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 34.70. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 18.78 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.27 and long-term debt to capital is 50.67.

EBITDA value lies at +128.27 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 1.68. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 15.93 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for ServiceNow, Inc. is 4.91 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.